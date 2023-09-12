StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of FENG opened at $1.26 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $15.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter.
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
