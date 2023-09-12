ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Down 10.0 %
NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $20.00.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
