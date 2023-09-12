ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ContraFect by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ContraFect by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ContraFect by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

