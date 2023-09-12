StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABIO opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

