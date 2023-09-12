StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of ABIO opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ARCA biopharma
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.