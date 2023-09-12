StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AstroNova by 124.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AstroNova by 36.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AstroNova by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AstroNova by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AstroNova by 37.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

