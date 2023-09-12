Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

III has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Information Services Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $4.76 on Friday. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $231.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.16 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 5.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Information Services Group news, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 886,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,285.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,497,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,486,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 886,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,285.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 565,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,879. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Information Services Group by 108,571.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Information Services Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

