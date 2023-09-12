Wells Fargo & Company Increases Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $24.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.17.

Get Delek US alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DK

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE DK opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 19.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is -116.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $72,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,107.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,284,000 after acquiring an additional 320,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Delek US by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delek US by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,099,000 after acquiring an additional 82,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,133,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.