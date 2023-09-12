Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13.

In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $476,635.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,509 shares in the company, valued at $19,743,281.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 100,159 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $4,324,865.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 137,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,916,091.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,829 shares of company stock worth $22,267,079. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 19.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth $83,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

