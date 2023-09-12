Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.47.

Get Seagen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGEN

Seagen Trading Up 1.8 %

Seagen stock opened at $208.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.48. Seagen has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $210.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $90,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,360,466. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,275. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

(Get Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.