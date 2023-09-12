StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HCCI. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.50 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of HCCI opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.86. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,393,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,246,000 after buying an additional 89,308 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 271,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

