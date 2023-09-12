BMO Capital Markets Lowers ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$50.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$48.63.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACO.X
ATCO Stock Down 0.5 %
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ATCO
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.