BMO Capital Markets Lowers ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$50.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$48.63.

Get ATCO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACO.X

ATCO Stock Down 0.5 %

About ATCO

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$36.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$36.07 and a 1 year high of C$48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.87.

(Get Free Report)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.