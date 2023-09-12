BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give AltaGas (TSE:ALA) a C$36.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price objective on AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.15.

AltaGas Price Performance

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$26.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.29. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$21.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.27 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 2.0589135 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

