BMO Capital Markets Cuts Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$38.25.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$31.04 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$30.64 and a 12-month high of C$41.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The stock has a market cap of C$6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.45.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.06). Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of C$879.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2893617 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 84.83%.

About Canadian Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.