Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$9.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$8.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KEL. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.14.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$7.32 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$4.29 and a 52-week high of C$7.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of C$110.06 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.5799197 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kelt Exploration

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total value of C$204,000.00. Insiders own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Stories

