Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Northland Power from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.13.

Get Northland Power alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Northland Power

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$24.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.33. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$21.03 and a twelve month high of C$45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). Northland Power had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of C$471.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.2402036 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.36%.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.