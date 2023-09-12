Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$135.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$117.64.



Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$93.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.21. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$56.42 and a 52-week high of C$116.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$83.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.34.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C$0.32. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of C$425.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$404.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 15.7986348 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile



Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

