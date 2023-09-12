Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MRIN opened at $0.55 on Friday. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 74.19% and a negative net margin of 118.20%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRIN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Marin Software by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 237,689 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

