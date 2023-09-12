Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Down 7.4 %
MRIN opened at $0.55 on Friday. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.57.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 74.19% and a negative net margin of 118.20%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
