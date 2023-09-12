NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Given New $23.95 Price Target at Truist Financial

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $23.95 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXGN. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.41.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $23.60 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 786.67 and a beta of 0.99.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.