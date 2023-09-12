Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SONO. Bank of America cut their target price on Sonos from $23.70 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

SONO opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.89. Sonos has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.67 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $105,543.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,306 shares of company stock worth $135,391. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 30.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 60.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,289 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 62.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sonos by 162.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 201,273 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

