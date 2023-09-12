Raymond James Lowers Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rent the Runway presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.78.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RENT

Rent the Runway Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of RENT stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.68. Rent the Runway has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rent the Runway

In other Rent the Runway news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $57,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $57,228.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Rau sold 12,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $29,383.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 274,683 shares in the company, valued at $640,011.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,552 shares of company stock valued at $559,876. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,010,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Rent the Runway by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.