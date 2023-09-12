OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $3.32 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCX. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 109.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 236,099 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

