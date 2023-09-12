SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barclays

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCWX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

SCWX stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 6,725 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $45,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 567,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,011.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,093 shares of company stock worth $90,311. Insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 16.3% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 165,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 40,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

