O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $1,010.00 at Evercore ISI

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $990.00 to $1,010.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $942.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $944.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $909.45. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $680.00 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $812,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

