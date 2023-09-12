Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.57.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. Analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,681,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,401,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,210,000. Finally, RiverVest Venture Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 2,936,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 788,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

