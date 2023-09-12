Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Given New $2.80 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Waterdrop from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterdrop

Shares of WDH stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $516.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of -1.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Waterdrop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the 1st quarter valued at $3,375,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Waterdrop by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87,596 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Waterdrop by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 121,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

