WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.81 on Friday. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $16.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.17.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WidePoint will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.