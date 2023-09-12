WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.81 on Friday. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $16.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WidePoint will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

