Raymond James Trims T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Target Price to $172.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $184.00 to $172.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.95.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.88 and its 200 day moving average is $139.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

