Toro (NYSE:TTC) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TTC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.80.

Shares of TTC opened at $81.84 on Friday. Toro has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.20.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,583,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 1,410.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 51,917 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 9.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

