Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

LTRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.80.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lantronix

Lantronix Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $5.31 on Friday. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $194.45 million, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.06.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lantronix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,210,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Lantronix by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 141,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.