BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $71.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.00. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.11). BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.06% and a negative net margin of 19,549.52%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. BioXcel Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45600.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $646,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,510.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

