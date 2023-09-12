RH’s (RH) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s FY2024 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RH from $260.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $326.44.

NYSE:RH opened at $316.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.00 and its 200-day moving average is $299.32. RH has a 52-week low of $227.00 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.18.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $610,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock worth $1,310,470 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,771,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of RH by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in RH by 79.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of RH by 1.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

