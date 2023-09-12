C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.49. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $152,426.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,354,430.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $152,426.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,354,430.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,805 shares of company stock worth $16,242,668 in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

