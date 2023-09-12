Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut Northern Oil and Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.22.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 3.9 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.98.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.01 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $193,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,591.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,291 shares of company stock worth $6,212,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

