Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

CDTX opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.95% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,337.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

