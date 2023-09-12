StockNews.com Upgrades Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 3M reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

PFG opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.89. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

