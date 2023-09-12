Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Shares of RCON stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.