Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Trading Up 1.6 %
HSON stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $62.32 million, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.52.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
