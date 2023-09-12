Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Up 1.6 %

HSON stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $62.32 million, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 42.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Hudson Global during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.