StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Conformis Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. Conformis has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 86.46% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conformis will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
