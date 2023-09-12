StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. Conformis has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 86.46% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conformis will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

About Conformis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Conformis in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

