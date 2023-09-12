Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.04 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $341,766.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,846.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $341,766.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at $964,846.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,848 shares of company stock worth $799,176. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 316.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,718,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218,556 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,058,000 after buying an additional 12,779,003 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,298,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,189,000 after buying an additional 8,179,950 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,326,000 after buying an additional 7,121,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $50,700,000. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

