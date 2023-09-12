Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

CLX has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Get Clorox alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

Clorox Stock Down 0.3 %

CLX opened at $154.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.00 and a 200-day moving average of $158.12. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 993.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,670,000 after purchasing an additional 572,403 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 16,986.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 548,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,839,000 after purchasing an additional 451,660 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.