Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
CLX has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.38.
Clorox Stock Down 0.3 %
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.
Clorox Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 993.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,670,000 after purchasing an additional 572,403 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 16,986.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 548,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,839,000 after purchasing an additional 451,660 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
