Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus lowered their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.53.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $261.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $139.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.98. Amgen has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 9,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

