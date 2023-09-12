Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Pampa Energía from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.82. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $48.79.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.57. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 498,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 310,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 2,210.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 301,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 254,193 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,260,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

