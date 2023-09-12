StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of OXBR opened at $1.11 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.48.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
