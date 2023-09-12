StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OXBR opened at $1.11 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

About Oxbridge Re

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

