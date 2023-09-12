Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of MXC opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.19. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $20.70.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%.
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
