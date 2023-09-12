Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MXC opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.19. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 6.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

