Prudential Financial’s (PRU) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $95.26 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.99.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 48.2% during the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 243.7% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $48,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

