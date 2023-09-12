PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.20.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PBF Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

