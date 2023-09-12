Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VLO. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.69.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

VLO stock opened at $143.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

