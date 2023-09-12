Mereo BioPharma Group’s (MREO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MREO opened at $1.38 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mereo BioPharma Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile



Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

