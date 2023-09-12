Benchmark Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

Benchmark reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PGY. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.66.

PGY stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Pagaya Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 7.86.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $185.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 677,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 62,256 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 26.6% during the second quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 237,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

