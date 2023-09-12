StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NLOK opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

