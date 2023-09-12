MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on September 12th (NASDAQ:MIRA)

MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, September 12th. MIRA Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,275,000 shares in its public offering on August 3rd. The total size of the offering was $8,925,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIRA opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $7.98.

Insider Transactions at MIRA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder George Cappy bought 157,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $1,100,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,181,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of a new molecular synthetic tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) analog under investigation for the treatment of adult patients with anxiety and cognitive decline typically associated with early-stage dementia.

